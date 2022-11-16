Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 10,850 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Block by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Block by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 23.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,959,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,272,681 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.