Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 2,318 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

