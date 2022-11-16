Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 4,949 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.58) to GBX 4,700 ($55.23) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($65.57) to GBX 5,450 ($64.04) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($48.18) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($52.88) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,340.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

