Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cingulate Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,085. Cingulate has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.
Insider Activity
In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 74,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 946,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,271.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cingulate (CING)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.