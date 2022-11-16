Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cingulate Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,085. Cingulate has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Insider Activity

In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 74,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 946,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,271.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cingulate by 80.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 100,994 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

