Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,292 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 481,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,758,918. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

