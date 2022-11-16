Citigroup Boosts Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $10.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of SGHT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 3,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,624. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 146.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth $391,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 84.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

