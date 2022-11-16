Citigroup Trims Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Target Price to $1.20

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $2.25 to $1.20 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $642.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 64,487 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the purchase, the director now owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 9,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 7,325,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 2,416,868 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,001,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,494,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

