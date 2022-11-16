Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Update

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 200,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 22.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 335,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $377.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.