Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.43

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CSH opened at GBX 63.37 ($0.74) on Wednesday. Civitas Social Housing has a one year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 99.12 ($1.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.10. The company has a market capitalization of £384.25 million and a PE ratio of 937.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.98.

In related news, insider Michael Wrobel acquired 79,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £59,551.50 ($69,978.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.47) to GBX 85 ($1.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

