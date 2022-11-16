Clarius Group LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $657.23 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.53.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

