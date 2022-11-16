Clarius Group LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

NYSE AFL opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $70.79.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

