Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Insider Activity

Synopsys Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.