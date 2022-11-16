Clarius Group LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 95,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Shares of ETN opened at $162.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

