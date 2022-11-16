Clarius Group LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

