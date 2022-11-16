Clarius Group LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

