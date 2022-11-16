Clarius Group LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,720. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

