Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

