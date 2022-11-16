Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,752,000 after buying an additional 612,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,231,000 after buying an additional 593,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,336,000 after buying an additional 579,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 757.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,988,000 after buying an additional 481,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $23,641,000.

IGM stock opened at $302.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.87. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

