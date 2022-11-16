Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 2.10. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,051,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,487,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 159.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,003,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 1,232,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 960,175 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $4,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

