Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.08.
Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 2.10. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
