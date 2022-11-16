Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) PT Lowered to $2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE CCO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.