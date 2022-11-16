Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Matthew Levine Sells 6,000 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOUGet Rating) insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:YOU opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

