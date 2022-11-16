Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Matthew Levine Sells 6,000 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:YOU opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Clear Secure Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.