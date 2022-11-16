Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Matthew Levine Sells 6,000 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Clear Secure Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:YOU opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $44.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
