Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 7.7% in October

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 495,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 2.9 %

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 283,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,178. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

