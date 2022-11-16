Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $542,676.48 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $542,676.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

