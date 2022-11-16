Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.