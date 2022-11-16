Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

