CNB Bank Acquires 110 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $344.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.19 and its 200 day moving average is $342.59.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

