CNB Bank Buys 1,126 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CNB Bank lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 301.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in eBay by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eBay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after buying an additional 904,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in eBay by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,871,088 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $76.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

