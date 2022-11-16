CNB Bank Buys Shares of 1,155 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 35.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 33.97 and its 200 day moving average is 31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

