CNB Bank Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Southern by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

