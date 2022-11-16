CNB Bank Invests $91,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEF opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.