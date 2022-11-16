CNB Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $299.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $305.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

About Biogen



Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

