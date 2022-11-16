CNB Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $149.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.