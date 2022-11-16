Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Cohen & Company Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 5.1 %
Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Cohen & Company Inc.
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
