Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Cohen & Company Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

