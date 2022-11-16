Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 327,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 95,569 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,055. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.