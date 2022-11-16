Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Shares Down 0.1%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 54,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.