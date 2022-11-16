Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 985,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Columbia Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CLBK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 182,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,184. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Insider Transactions at Columbia Financial
In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $59,759.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
