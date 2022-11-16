Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 432,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,934,694. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.