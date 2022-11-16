Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $125.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,347.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,347.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,312,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

