Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82.

Insider Activity

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

