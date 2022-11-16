Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. 485,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,732,770. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $215.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

