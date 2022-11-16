Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Target by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Target by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded down $22.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $267.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.46.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.