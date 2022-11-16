Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.89. 102,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.