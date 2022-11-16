Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.28 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,910 shares of company stock worth $14,070,552 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

BLK stock traded down $11.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $729.22. 22,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $623.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $638.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $956.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.