Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.20. 176,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.83. The firm has a market cap of $358.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

