Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kroger were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.84. 119,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.