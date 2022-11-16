Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

