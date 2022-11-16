Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $973,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Profile

NOC traded up $5.69 on Wednesday, reaching $506.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,075. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.72. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.