Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 14,010 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.14. 4,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,304. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

