Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up about 1.3% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.09% of UBS Group worth $51,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 556.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 66.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

