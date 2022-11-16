Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,678. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

