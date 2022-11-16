Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $22.79 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,065 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

XOM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.97. 298,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.